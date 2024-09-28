Live
Govt unveils two new AC deluxe buses for tourists visiting Mysuru
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), as part of the World Tourism Day celebration, launched two new AC deluxe buses on Friday to enhance the travel experience for tourists visiting Mysuru for the upcoming Dasara festival. The new buses will operate on the Mysuru circuit, offering extensive travel throughout the area, they said.
These new AC deluxe buses will significantly improve the travel experience for visitors to Mysuru, particularly during the vibrant Dasara festival, said KSTDC Chairman M Srinivas.
“Our goal is to promote tourism while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of our region,” he said. According to officials, a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last month outlined a strategy to promote tourism and convey a message of peace for World Tourism Day. As part of this initiative, the newly launched buses will facilitate tours during the Dasara celebrations, allowing passengers to experience the beautifully decorated city of Mysuru, they added.