Govt urged to address grievances of municipal water supply workers

Bengaluru: Lawmakers in Karnataka have urged the state government to take immediate action to address the demands of municipal water supply workers, known as ‘Valve Men,’ who play a crucial role in ensuring water distribution in ten major municipal corporations.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Shivamogga MLA Channabasappa highlighted that despite the intensifying protests by these workers, which have affected drinking water supply in several areas, the government has yet to respond adequately. Expressing strong displeasure, he warned that the authorities should not test the patience of the protesting workers by ignoring their demands.

Supporting the demand, Mangaluru MLA Vedavyas Kamath pointed out that even in the Mangaluru City Corporation, these workers have been seeking fair treatment. He criticised the government’s stance of not recruiting them directly and insisted that at the very least, their salaries should be paid directly by the government.

Kamath also condemned the administration for repeatedly delaying action by citing responses from the previous year instead of offering a concrete solution. He urged the state government to recognise the plight of Valve Men across all municipal corporations and take necessary steps to fulfil their demands without further delay.