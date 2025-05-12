‘Greater Bangalore’ administration to be implemented from May 15

Bengaluru: The cabinet meeting held on Friday has approved the area under BBMP jurisdiction to be considered as ‘Greater Bangalore Region’ and the implementation of the Greater Bangalore Administration Act from May 15.

Accordingly, the ‘Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’ area will be converted into the Greater Bangalore region from May 15. In addition, the government has finally set a date to issue a notification and implement the Greater Bangalore Administration Act.

Accordingly, the Greater Bangalore Administration Act will be implemented from May 15 through a notification.

The Greater Bangalore Administration Act proposes the formation of a maximum of 7 corporations in the context of smooth administration. A clear picture will be available in this regard after the rules for this act are formulated.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had recently said that he has decided to include Anekal taluk in the Greater Bangalore area.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various works held in the limits of Hennagar Gram Panchayat of Anekal taluk on May 3, DCM DK Shivakumar said, “There is a discussion to include you (the people of Anekal) in Greater Bengaluru. We will discuss with all the MLAs and take a decision,” he said.

The new Greater Bengaluru Administration Act will relax the rules determining the size and height of buildings, BBMP experts had said on April 28. The rules may bring a 50 percent reduction for residential buildings and 25 percent for commercial buildings. These changes may also threaten the safety of neighboring properties. Only the commissioner has the authority to regularize buildings that violate the rules. Fines will be collected from it. The money collected will be used for infrastructure development. BBMP had clarified that these rules will not be implemented for the time being.

After Greater Bengaluru, a fine of Rs 2 lakh will be imposed for littering anywhere. The Greater Bengaluru Administration Bill will soon come into effect in the Bengaluru area from May 15. The rules of Greater Bengaluru can no longer be taken lightly by the public as they violate the BBMP 2020 rules.

Violation of any of the BBMP rules, from waste disposal to disposal, will lead to a heavy punishment under the Greater Bengaluru Act. Up to six months in jail and a fine of Rs 2 lakh will have to be paid.

The cabinet meeting has approved the allocation of 75% of the additional Rs 79.67 crore required by the Bangalore Development Authority for the development of Bellandur Lake, with the BDA directing it to meet 25% of the amount from its own financial resources, including the lake revitalization fee, and the government itself.

Minister H K Patil, who gave information after the cabinet meeting, said, “The National Green Tribunal had suggested that if additional funds are required for the comprehensive development of Bellandur Lake, a separate proposal should be submitted to the government. Accordingly, the Urban Development Department had submitted a proposal that an additional grant of Rs 79.67 crore is required for the revitalization and development work of Bellandur Lake. The cabinet meeting has decided accordingly,” he said. Out of the original project to fill 259 lakes with 308 MLD of water treated in the second phase from Vrishabhavati Valley in Bengaluru city, the meeting has also approved a project to fill 41 lakes in Nelamangala and Doddaballapura taluks from Lift-4 Gopalpur Lake at an estimated cost of Rs 280 crore (World Bank deposit contribution of Rs 250 crore, state government contribution of Rs 30 crore), he explained.