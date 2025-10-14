Greater B’luru Authority presents `7,977 Cr interim budget estimate

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has presented an interim budget estimate of ₹7,977 crore for the five newly formed city corporations. The budget, covering the period from September 2025 to March 2026, marks the first financial framework under the restructured civic administration. Each of the new corporations will independently prepare and manage its own detailed budget.

According to the GBA’s estimates, the total receipts for the six-month period are expected to be ₹7,977.8 crore, with an expenditure projection of ₹7,972.6 crore. Among the allocations, the East Corporation will receive ₹1,766 crore, the West ₹1,710.6 crore, the North ₹1,599.6 crore, the Central ₹1,478.4 crore, and the South ₹1,423.2 crore.

Public works have been given top priority, with ₹2,497.8 crore earmarked for related projects, followed by ₹2,071.9 crore for urban development and regulation, and ₹403.4 crore for solid waste management.

“This is only an indicative estimate. Based on this, the corporations can project their revenues and decide where and how to spend,” said GBA Special Commissioner (Finance) Harish Kumar. He added that each corporation must finalize its independent budget by the end of December and obtain approval from the GBA Administrator. The corporations will not be permitted to alter previously approved tenders sanctioned by the erstwhile BBMP or the state government.

The GBA has also taken over ₹613 crore that previously belonged to the BBMP and redistributed it among the five new corporations for operational expenses. This amount is not a new government grant but a reallocation of existing funds. Among the allocations, the West Corporation received the highest share of ₹156 crore, while the East Corporation was allotted ₹108 crore.

However, the corporations are currently facing a financial crunch. North Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil said a major portion of the budget will go toward salaries, pending bills, and maintenance costs, leaving little room for new projects. “We must now focus on improving revenue generation,” he added.

South Corporation Commissioner Ramesh K.N. echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that expenditure plans would be drawn up only after strengthening revenue sources. For now, he said, providing better roads and infrastructure remains their immediate priority.