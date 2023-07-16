Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch may be delayed

Bengaluru: The launch of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, one of the Karnataka government’s poll guarantees, could be delayed as the ruling Congress wants its national leaders to inaugurate it. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, state Woman and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said if the Congress national leaders do not come on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme on Wednesday.

“We want our national leaders to launch it. We have written to them. If they agree then we will launch it on Monday at 5pm at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha. If they do not find time, then the CM will launch it on July 19,” the minister said. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of households across the state would receive Rs 2,000 every month. Those possessing APL/BPL and Antyodaya cards can avail the benefit.

However, the income tax and GST payers cannot, the minister told reporters. “There is no deadline for the enrollment of the scheme because it is a continuous process,” she said. For any clarification, people can SMS to 8147500500 or can call the helpline number 1902. The department has decided to hire ‘Praja Pratinidhi’ (Citizens’ representative), who will go to the beneficiaries and help them get enrolled for the scheme. She also warned of stringent action against those demanding money for the enrolment of the scheme.