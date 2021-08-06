GSLV-F10 to launch EOS-03 on August 12

Bengaluru: Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch Earth Observation Satellite, EOS-03 from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 05:43 hrs on August 12 subject to weather conditions.



EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

A four-metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV.

The satellite will enable near-real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones. EOS-03 satellite will image the whole country four to fives times on a daily basis and send in key data related to weather and environmental change.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh in a written reply said that Geo-imaging satellite "EOS-03" was scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2021.

"In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 will also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation conditions, and forest cover changes," he said.