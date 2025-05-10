Happiest Health Hosts Second Edition of ‘Happiest Her’ Summit in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Health and wellness platform Happiest Health successfully concluded the second edition of its flagship women’s wellness summit, Happiest Her 2025, on Saturday at Pope Paul VI Auditorium, St. John’s Campus, Bengaluru. The event brought together over 250 participants, including healthcare professionals, fitness experts, and mental health advocates, to spotlight the health and well-being of working women in India.

The summit was inaugurated by Davis Karedan, Co-Chairman of Happiest Health, alongside NIMHANS Director Dr. Pratima Murthy, and Co-CEOs Raghu Krishnan and Ravi Joshi. Dr. Murthy, in her keynote address on "Empowering Young Working Women", stressed the role of lifestyle choices in shaping long-term health. "Genes load the gun, lifestyle pulls the trigger," she remarked, underlining the importance of exercise and balanced nutrition in preventing chronic diseases.

A panel on Metabolism and Poor Lifestyle Choices featured leading voices in women's health, including gynaecologist Dr. Vidya V Bhat, psychologist Dr. Paras Sharma, and athlete-entrepreneur Saraswathi Anand. Anand spoke of her journey from a busy professional and mother to an international powerlifting champion, urging women to find time for fitness despite packed schedules.

Nutritionist Ryan Fernando, founder of Qua Nutrition, conducted a high-energy session on common diet mistakes, advising women to focus on building muscle. “Muscle is the hero in your body,” he said, calling for a systematic investment in strength training for lifelong health.

The summit, through its expert-led discussions, highlighted challenges such as PCOS, stress, and metabolic disorders, while offering practical pathways to better health. As part of its ongoing efforts, Happiest Health announced that its current magazine issue focuses on strength training, and its diagnostics wing is now offering a gut microbiome test across India.