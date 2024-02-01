Haven’t Witnessed Such a Poor Budget: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today lambasted the Union budget as ‘the worst he has seen’ and said Karnataka has got a raw deal.



Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “I had called on the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and had appealed for allocation of funds for various projects of Karnataka but nothing has been allocated. Many irrigation projects are suffering due to paucity of funds and several new projects in Bengaluru need funds. She is elected from Karnataka but Karnataka has got a raw deal in the Budget.”

“I had sought time from the Prime Minister to discuss development works in Bengaluru, but did not get the time. An allocation of Rs 5000 crore announced for Upper Bhadra project in the last budget has not been released yet. Karnataka has got nothing from this budget, it is a very disappointing budget,” he said.

Asked about D K Suresh’s comments on India, he said, “I am a citizen of united India. Suresh has only mirrored the disappointment of the people about not getting a fair share of revenues. We are all children of Mother India and we have to stay together. South India also needs the same priority and importance that is accorded to the Hindi states.”

“Karnataka has elected 26 BJP MPs and now the number has gone up to 27. What have all the MPs done for Karnataka? Will the BJP MPs from Karnataka protest in front of the Parliament House at least now?” he said.

Asked about the comments of MLA B Shivaram, he said, “He has to talk about his issues with us and not in front of the media. Action will be taken if such incidents recur.”

Replying to a query on Mekedatu, he said, “There is a meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority today and we have sent our officials. We expect a positive outcome,” he said.

Responding to a question on discontinuation of guarantees after the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “Our guarantee schemes will continue for the full five years and that is our commitment. We will come back to power in the next assembly election and will continue the guarantee schemes.”