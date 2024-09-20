  • Menu
HC reserves verdict on Prajwal‘s bail plea in sexual assault case
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of former Janata Dal (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the bail plea of former Janata Dal (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces allegations of sexual assault and rape. A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna earlier heard arguments on Revanna’s application in the first case and two anticipatory bail pleas related to subsequent complaints.

During the hearing, the court directed the advocates to avoid mentioning the victims’ names and, instead, point out specific details in the case documents.

Senior Advocate Prabhuling K Navadgi, appearing for Revanna, outlined the timeline of events, emphasising that the woman, who had previously complained about being illegally removed from her home, had not initially leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against Revanna.

Navadgi stated that the allegations primarily focused on Revanna’s father and noted that the victim had worked for the family for four years. He also raised concerns about the four-year delay in filing the complaint, questioning the reasoning for not reporting the incident earlier.

