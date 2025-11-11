HDK slams Cong govt, says ‘terrorists are not just in jail but also inside Vidhana Soudha’

Bengaluru: Union Minister and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging that not only are terrorists being given royal treatment inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, but “more dangerous terrorists” are sitting inside Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking at the JDS state office (JP Bhavan) in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy expressed outrage over reports that rape convicts and terror suspects in Parappana Agrahara Jail are being provided mobile phones and other luxuries. “Providing such royal treatment to hardcore criminals and terrorists is shameful. Terrorists are not confined to the prison alone — there are even more dangerous ones in Vidhana Soudha, and you all know who they are,” he said sarcastically. The Union Minister pointed out that this is not the first time such incidents have occurred in Karnataka prisons. “This issue is not new. In the past, two senior IPS officers had even clashed over this matter. Later, even the courts had issued strict warnings to jail authorities who were involved in such misconduct. Despite all that, the same situation is repeating,” he lamented.

Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of shielding wrongdoers and creating an atmosphere of lawlessness. “There is talk across the state about the royal hospitality given to terrorists in jail. What is the point of conducting another so-called ‘investigation’? These probes are just eyewash to waste time and mislead the public,” he said.

He further urged the media and citizens to hold Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara accountable. “Every day, the failures of this government are becoming evident. The Chief Minister often says the BJP lacks dignity, but he should first ask himself what dignity his own government has,” Kumaraswamy remarked.

Criticizing Siddaramaiah’s long political experience, Kumaraswamy said, “The Chief Minister has decades of experience. How can he take such serious issues so lightly? Doesn’t he have an intelligence wing to monitor what’s happening in our prisons? This government itself seems to be supporting evil forces,” he charged.

In a separate remark on the recent controversy over prayers at airports, Kumaraswamy struck a more conciliatory tone. “Bengaluru is now an international hub where people from all religions visit. We should not display narrow-mindedness. The government should provide separate rooms for people of different faiths to pray, to avoid such public controversies,” he suggested.

Kumaraswamy’s remarks come amid a growing political storm after videos surfaced allegedly showing convicted criminals and terror suspects enjoying luxury amenities inside Parappana Agrahara Prison. The revelations have embarrassed the Congress government, prompting the Home Department to order a high-level probe.

However, opposition leaders argue that the problem reflects a deep-rooted nexus between politicians and corrupt prison officials. Kumaraswamy’s fiery comments are likely to intensify pressure on the state government, already reeling under criticism over corruption and administrative failures.