HDK targets govt over maternal deaths

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has strongly criticized the Congress-led state government over the rising number of maternal deaths, especially in government hospitals. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kumaraswamy lashed out at the government, calling it a “disease-ridden administration” that is responsible for the “murder” of housewives’ lives.

Kumaraswamy referred to the tragic deaths of 327 women in hospitals this year due to complications related to childbirth, as reported by State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. The deaths have left the former CM shocked, highlighting that despite advancements in the medical field, women continue to lose their lives in hospitals. He stressed that this was a matter of shame for the state, as it fails to uphold the dignity of women who trust government hospitals for childbirth.

The Congress government has repeatedly claimed to empower women by providing them with financial security and guaranteeing their well-being as ‘Grihalakshmis’ (housewives). However, Kumaraswamy pointed out the contradiction in this narrative, accusing the government of neglecting the lives of these same women by allowing them to die in state-run hospitals. He questioned how the government could claim to empower women when the same women, seeking medical care, are returning home dead instead of alive.

Kumaraswamy also criticized the deteriorating state of government-run healthcare facilities. He described them as “death traps,” with substandard medicines and equipment putting the lives of women and children at risk. He specifically referred to the tragic incident in Ballari, where nine women fell critically ill within hours of receiving an IV infusion at a government hospital. Kumaraswamy demanded to know which company supplied the infusion and who was responsible for this failure.

The former CM also took issue with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s statement that he would resign if his department was found at fault, calling it an “unacceptable” response. Kumaraswamy emphasized that simply resigning would not solve the systemic issues, and instead, the health department needed a proper cure to address its failings.

Kumaraswamy further demanded a judicial investigation by the current High Court judges to identify the root causes of the maternal deaths and hold those responsible accountable. He stressed that immediate reforms were needed to fix the broken healthcare system and prevent more innocent lives from being lost.

He concluded by saying that the government must not escape its responsibility, and the welfare of women should be a priority in the state’s health policies.