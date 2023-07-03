Hebbal flyover ramp work to cause traffic jam till July 15

Bengaluru: The service road of Bangalore has been closed by the Hebbal Police Station in view of the ongoing Hebbal flyover ramp work in order to reduce traffic congestion. The flyover work will be done till July 15, and the traffic jam around the Hebbal flyover will continue till July 15.

Bangalore Traffic Police has informed about this through a tweet, The Hebbal Flyover additional ramp construction is ongoing. The service road at Hebbal Police Station towards the city is closed. Entire service road traffic is being merged with the main carriageway hence there is a slow traffic movement towards the city. This work will continue until 15th July 2023. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and Kindly cooperate.

The construction of an additional ramp to facilitate traffic on the Hebbal flyover has now started and the work is expected to be completed in a year. The flyover is built at cost of Rs 87 crores for the 700 m long flyover. Currently it is being constructed in addition to the existing flyover. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) started from Esteem Mall earlier this week and will end near Baptist Hospital. The project was first planned in 2015, but the project got delayed due to political and other reasons.