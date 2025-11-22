High conversion fee slows down shift from B-Khata to A-Khata

Bengaluru: The 100-day special drive launched on November 1 to convert B-Khata properties into A-Khata has received a tepid response from property owners across Bengaluru. Not a single B-Khata property has been converted so far, despite the municipal bodies receiving around 2,000 applications.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits currently have an estimated 7.5 lakh B-Khata properties. While the state government had promised to streamline the long-pending conversion process—giving hope to thousands of owners—progress has stalled due to high fees and slow administrative processing.

Under the new rules, property owners must pay 5% of the property’s guideline value as a conversion fee, in addition to land conversion charges and layout approval fees. This has deterred many. For instance, a 1,200 sq. ft plot with a guideline value ofRS 10,000 per sq. ft would require a payment of nearly RS 6 lakh just to qualify for A-Khata. Officials have also been slow to process applications. Each conversion requires on-site inspection, verification of ownership, and uploading of geo-tagged photos and videos. Yet, none of the applications filed so far have been cleared. Properties located on government land, those involved in PTCL cases, 94C issues, and certain other categories remain ineligible.

Bengaluru has around 25 lakh properties, of which 7.5 lakh hold B-Khata certificates. Many of these are in revenue layouts where roads have still not been declared as public roads—an essential requirement before A-Khata can be issued. Single-plot houses built without approval may still become eligible for A-Khata, but multi-storey buildings constructed using single-site sanction plans are not. Approved apartment complexes can obtain A-Khata for individual flats through the issuance of Occupancy Certificates. Flats registered before September 30, 2024, will continue to receive B-Khata until approvals are completed.

Properties up to 55 sq. m are exempt from fees. For plots up to 2,000 sq. m, the fee is 5% of guideline value; for 2,000–4,000 sq. m plots, it rises to 10%. Larger layouts must also hand over open spaces such as parks and parking areas to the authorities free of cost.

Steep fees, stringent eligibility rules, and sluggish verification have together slowed the state’s ambitious conversion drive. With two months left in the 100-day campaign, it remains to be seen whether Bengaluru’s long-pending B-Khata to A-Khata transition will pick up speed or remain mired in procedural delays.