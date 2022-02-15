Hijab-Wearing Students Are Disallowed To Attend Class In Kodagu

On Monday in Nelyahudikeri, Kodagu district, students wearing headscarves returned home after being disallowed permitting them to attend classes.



Karnataka Public School pupils wore headscarves in large numbers. Headmaster Anil Kumar briefed the pupils about an interim ruling issued by the high court that prohibits all students, irrespective of faith or faith, from wearing saffron stoles, scarves, or religious flags in the classroom till further directives are issued.

As a result, 31 pupils left class and one remained. The school's boundaries had been beefed up by police. DAR has sent out a troop to have a check on the situation.

Virajpet Tahsildar Yoganand visited Iqrh Public School in Siddapura after receiving information that students wearing headscarves had attended the school. The school administration had decided from the start to allow children to wear headscarves. The tahsildar has requested a copy of the resolution from the school administration.

Meanwhile, throughout the hearing on a batch of petitions over the Hijab dispute, an Interlocutory Application (IA) was presented before the entire bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday, demanding the court's permission to use a uniform stole to cover the head.

However, despite the Karnataka High Court's interim decision, some pupils and even teachers arrived at school wearing a headscarf or burqa on Monday, only to be forced to withdraw them. The High Court issued an interim ruling last week prohibiting pupils from wearing religious-themed clothing. High schools that reopened after a five-day break attempted to enforce this by refusing to admit pupils and staff who did not comply.

Footage of teachers and students discarding their uniforms outside of school gates went viral, prompting backlash on social media for humiliating girls by forcing them to remove their clothing in public.