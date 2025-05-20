Hotel sealed in Koramangala for insulting Kannadigas

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have sealed the GS Suites Hotel in Koramangala in connection with the case of posting obscene writings on a digital board insulting Kannadigas.

A case has been registered at Madiwala police station against the owner, manager and building owner of the GS Suites Hotel and other accused in the case. The police have already arrested the hotel manager Sarfaraz and taken the staff into custody.

Sarfaraz, who hails from Kerala, has been remanded in judicial custody and the police have sent him to the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. A notice has been issued to the owner of the hotel in Kerala, Jamshad, to appear for questioning.

Roy, who prepared the digital board, has been questioned and his statement has been recorded. Roy, who hails from Kerala, was earlier working in the Kerala Irrigation Department. He retired due to ill health and came to Bangalore and settled in Koramangala.

He has been running a shop called Digital Arts in Madiwala for the past three years. He had prepared a digital board for the GS Suites Hotel a few months ago, the police said.‘The hotel’s digital board was connected to WiFi. The words on the board can be changed through a password. On May 8, unnecessary words like Moto Bye Bye were appearing on the board.

The hotel manager had informed him about this. Later, he went to the hotel to check and tried to change the password. But, he could not. Later, it was found that someone had hacked it. The motherboard should be changed. I had told the hotel manager not to turn it on. However, he did. Roy has stated that he was not at fault in this’, the police said.