‘Hounded’ by netizens, ‘victim’ sees threat to her life 

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based social media influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who made all India news by accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her, released a statement on Thursday alleging that she was being subjected to mass threats, harassment and abuse. Hitesha Chandranee has requested for a neutral probe to bring out the truth and said 'she is worried about her safety'.

"From the time the incident occurred and while undergoing trauma on what has happened to me as what happens to many girls and women who live alone in this city, I have been hounded on social media by tweets, posts and statements by "celebrities" because of which I have decided to make this statement. Since the incident occurred, I have been harassed, abused and my life has been threatened. I have kept my silence as anything I say gets twisted. I do not have any PR agency to support or back me. I have had to take medical treatment for my nose which was fractured due to the incident. I have received many calls from various people using repulsive and threatening words against me. They have threatened my life and have even threatened to harm my family. I am being assaulted online in all platforms, be it email, WhatsApp, youtube, instagram in addition to regular calls and messages" reads Hitesha Chandranee statement.

On Wednesday it was reported that Hitesha had left Bengaluru after her address was made public. This made her release the statement, in which she claimed that she had been hounded on social media, across platforms and even attacked by statements by "celebrities".

"Online narratives say that I asked for free food, but it was Zomato which had an offer that they would not charge me, if the food was delivered late. People unconnected with the incident have been commenting without knowing the ramifications their words might cause. The posts made by certain celebrities which accuse me of being responsible for the incident have hurt me immensely as these are the people I look up to. The comments of such people have an impact. There have been many attempts made through social media to pressurize me to withdraw the complaint.

I am a law-abiding citizen of India who firmly believes in the judiciary. I have been cooperating with the police and have not left Bengaluru as rumours being spread by various quarters. Bengaluru is home to me. I just wanted to share the incident but instead, my words have been further twisted. I live by myself in Bengaluru and the past few days have been very difficult for me and I am worried about my safety. A neutral probe by the investigative agencies will bring out the truth and I look forward to it. I would not risk my life, reputation, respect and peace of mind by orchestrating anything as attributed to me. I appeal to all netizens not to express any opinion till the trial is completed by the appropriate legal forum," Hitesha Chandrane further added in her statement.

Hitesha had posted the incident on social media, accusing Kamaraj, a Zomato delivery executive, of assaulting her. Police arrested Kamaraj, but later released him on station bail. However, the incident drew a lot of support for Kamaraj from netizens, who questioned the plight of food delivery boys. Bengaluru police have registered two FIRs (first information report) in connection with the altercation which broke out on March 9. During investigation into the incident, police found no CCTV footage at the premises in Doddathogur where Chandrane lives.