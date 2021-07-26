I have not received any word from high command on leadership change: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Amid heightened buzz over his replacement, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday indicated that his exit was imminent and said he will remain in the post till the BJP's central leadership asks him to step down.

Soon after he returned to Bengaluru after visiting flood-hit villages in Belagavi, the veteran leader commented about his political future amid speculation about his replacement. "I was expecting the message by this evening, but no word till now. So if the message comes by tomorrow, I will let you know immediately. I haven't heard anything yet. Will know after high-command decision. It is my duty to follow what central leadership says," he said.

Through weeks of speculation, the 78-year-old veteran has always maintained that he has not been asked to resign and will do as the party leadership asks him to. But he made a sudden visit to Delhi earlier this month where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. Through weeks of speculation, the Chief Minister earlier commented that there was an event on July 26 on completion of two years of our government here. After the program, he will follow whatever (BJP president) JP Nadda will decide.

On Sunday morning, Yediyurappa flew to Belagavi, one of the flood-affected districts in the State, where he said that he had no idea of change.

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP have said that, party top brass in Delhi is contemplating on recommending National General Secretary (Organisation) of the party, B.L. Santhosh as the successor to Yediyurappa. It is claimed that Santhosh who belongs to Brahmin community, which constitutes 2 percent of the State's population, and in order to balance caste equations, the BJP top brass is coming out with four DCM formula –- Lingayat, Vokkaliga, OBC and SC/ST –- to placate all prominent communities in the State.

In all probability Laxman Suvadi is likely to continue, while C N. Ashwath Narayan, belonging to the Vokkaliga community, may be replaced with former Karnataka Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who is one of the 12 Union ministers dropped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Deputy Chief Minister's post is yet to be decided on whether to appoint an SC or an ST leader to shore up a sizable chunk of the SC/ST votes in the State.