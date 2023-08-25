If there is delay, action will be taken against the Collector: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned that if there is a delay even after the CRE Cell checks and submits a report about the belonging to the Gond community in Kalaburgi, Bidar and Yadgiri districts, the District Collector will be suspended for undue delay.



In a long meeting chaired by CM Siddaramaiah on Friday, he comprehensively heard the complaints of the Gond community and gave clear instructions to the officials regarding the problems faced in connection with issuing Scheduled Tribe Caste Certificates and Validity Certificates to Gonds in Kalaburgi, Bidar and Yadgiri districts and Kodugu Kuruba communities.

CRE Cell exists for protection of rights and for hearing cases. CRE Cell should investigate and accept the report given. In Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgiri districts, Gond community belongs to ST. The Chief Minister said that the certificate can be issued after checking school enrollment and parents' history.





Investigate if there are complaints



There should be no undue delay in issuing the certificate. Complaints should be investigated. He pointed out that cases cannot be taken up spontaneously if there are no complaints.

He suggested that the investigation report of CRE Cell should be accepted immediately and the concerned District Collector should settle the matter immediately.

Do not delay unnecessarily

Only the Kuruba community of Kodagu district belong to the Scheduled Tribe. Caste certificates should be issued promptly without undue delay. He suggested that scholarships can be given on the basis of caste certificate.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre, Scheduled Castes Welfare, Youth Services and Sports Minister B Nagendra, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, District Collectors of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgiri and Kodagu Districts, Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Major P Manivannan, Scheduled Castes Welfare Department Director B Kallesh, Gond and Kuruba Samaj representatives were present.