Innovative Technology for Sustainability in Coffee Production

Bengaluru: The popularity and consumption of coffee is growing rapidly as a beverage and it is one of most important commodities today. However, the production of coffee globally generates an immense environmental footprint, affecting our water, energy, air and soil. The resource-intensive processes involved in various stages, such as peeling, soaking, drying generate organic waste. create wastewater, and release emissions.As the world pushes towards net zero, current technologies are unable to adequately process organic waste and treat wastewater in a sustainable manner. This shall eventually impact the environment adversely impacting the production and economics of coffee.

To foster sustainability in coffee, Scalene Livprotec brings next bioenergy and wastewater technology to coffee production. Our uniquely automated,paradigm-altering inventions create lower operational costs that allow for profitability and stop environmental damage. Our integrated technology solution, comprising of SERIGAS (Bioenergy) and Aquatron (water recovery) have already been successfully implemented at Bombay Burmah Trading for years. These technologies can advance coffee industry to the next level of sustainability. The biomass generated from the production process (coffee pulp, husks, and more) can be transformed into a source of bioenergy with our SERIGAS technology.

It is anorganic biomethane system that transforms lignocellulosic biomass into grid grade renewable natural gas with 97% methane, as well as other commercially viable products such as high NPK plant nutrient (SERILISER) and high AlkaloidPest Repellent (SERIPEST).

Speaking on the occasion of Livprotec’s participation at the WCC 2023, the inventor Dr.Rajah Vijay Kumar explained “ Our technology uses a unique proprietary (MicrobeIncubated Bio-Reaction) MIBR Reactor Technology, built along the principles of biomimicry, mimicking how natural gas is produced under earth’s surface. We offer many innovations like CO2 rebreather, specialized bacterial cultures, bio-rings, Bio-SCADA and NPK fixation reactors to ensure consistent quality and highest yield with minimal cost and complexity of the operation.”

The effluent generated from de-pulping, washing-related processes and fermenting can be reused through Aquatron. It is a one-stop patented water recovery technology that utilizes precise frequencies of dissociation to remove impurities from water in their elemental form to provide drinking standard water. Apart from coffee effluent Aquatron is a one-stop solution across WTP, STP, ETP and desalination needs. Aquatron allows for compliance with environmental norms, mitigating the risk of penalties and closures for the industry. It significantly lowers water footprints, uses lower land and energy resources and enables a circular economy of water, allowing the reuse of water in the coffee production process.

On the occasion of Livprotec’s participation at the WCC 2023, Dr. Rajesh Bhat, President- Energy and Water, affirmed “Aquatron is a patented technology for water recovery that achieves Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and Zero Discharge of hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) without the need for chemical or biological processes, Reverse Osmosis (RO), Evaporator technology. It recovers water to drinking water standard without generation of toxic sludge at a low Total cost ownership (TCO).”As businesses continue to energize the world with coffee, SERIGAS and Aquatron can energise coffee businesses and enable a circular economy of energy and water for a sustainable coffee future.