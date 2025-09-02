ISME and ISTD Launch India’s First Structured Diploma for Professors of Practice under UGC’s NEP 2020 Framework

Bengaluru The International School of Management Excellence (ISME), Bangalore, in collaboration with the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD), Bangalore Chapter, has launched India’s first structured Diploma in Professor of Practice (PoP). This pioneering initiative is aligned with the UGC’s Professor of Practice framework under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and represents a significant milestone in bridging the gap between industry and academia.

The National Education Policy has envisioned a fundamental transformation in Indian higher education by emphasizing employability, innovation, and real-world learning. One of the most progressive features of the policy is the Professor of Practice model, which allows accomplished professionals, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and leaders to enter academia and bring their industry expertise into classrooms. This model ensures that students are exposed to theoretical concepts and also gain access to contemporary industry insights and practical knowledge that prepare them to thrive in today’s dynamic professional environment.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Purnajit Chatterjee, Head – External Linkages, Training and Consultancy, ISME, said, “The Professor of Practice model is one of the most transformative reforms introduced by NEP 2020. However, without structured training, industry leaders often struggle to connect with students in a classroom setting. Our Diploma is India’s first initiative to prepare professionals for this transition, ensuring they can not only share knowledge but also inspire and mentor the next generation effectively.”

While the policy opens doors for professionals to enter academia, the transition from corporate leadership to teaching requires a distinct set of skills. Many industry leaders excel in their fields but find it challenging to effectively structure their knowledge, design academic modules, and engage students in a classroom environment. Without structured training, the disconnect between expertise and delivery can limit the potential of the initiative. Recognizing this gap, ISME and ISTD have collaborated to design a structured program that prepares professionals to become effective educators capable of inspiring and mentoring future generations.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Dr. Manohar Chikana, Chairman, Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD) – Bangalore Chapter, said, “As India embraces NEP 2020, the demand for skilled Professors of Practice will only grow. At ISTD, we believe that effective teaching requires more than expertise in a particular field. It demands the ability to communicate knowledge in a structured, engaging, and impactful manner. Through this collaboration with ISME, we aim to empower professionals to seamlessly evolve into educators, thereby contributing meaningfully to the transformation of Indian higher education.”

The Diploma in Professor of Practice is a 100-hour program that combines workshops, mentoring sessions, and practical training to build competencies required for effective teaching.