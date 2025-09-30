ISME celebrates Convocation 2025 with 318 graduates; PG batch records 99% placements

Bengaluru: The International School of Management Excellence (ISME) hosted its Convocation 2025 today, conferring degrees on 318 graduates comprising 189 postgraduate and 129 undergraduate students marking a significant milestone as they step into their professional careers.

A standout achievement this year was the 99% placement record of the PG batch, underscoring ISME’s strong industry linkages and emphasis on career readiness. Graduates are set to begin their careers with leading firms in consulting, technology, finance, and consumer sectors, reinforcing ISME’s reputation for nurturing industry-ready professionals.

The ceremony was graced by chief guests Mahboob Shariff, Financial Services Risk Consulting Leader at EY GDS, and Dr. Anand K. Joshi, Ex-Founding Vice Chancellor of CMR University and Advisory Board Member, ISME. Families, faculty, and industry representatives joined in celebrating the graduates’ accomplishments.

Speaking on the occasion, K.G. Garg, Chairman of ISME, said that “Convocation is not just an academic milestone but a celebration of resilience, hard work, and transformation. The graduating batches of 2025 are stepping into a world full of opportunities, and we are confident they will emerge as responsible leaders. At ISME, our mission has always been to blend a global outlook with Indian values, and today’s graduates embody that vision.”

Adding to this, Dr. Rony Kurien, Dean of ISME, highlighted the institution’s focus on holistic development , said “This year’s 99% placement record for our PG batch is a testament to ISME’s commitment to excellence and relevance in education. Beyond technical and managerial competencies, we emphasize soft skills, emotional intelligence, and a growth mindset—qualities that make our students both industry-ready and future-ready.”

The convocation concluded in a festive spirit, featuring cultural performances, inspiring speeches, and emotional reflections. Parents expressed pride in their children’s growth and transformation during their years at ISME, while industry leaders praised the institute’s curriculum, placement support, and dedication to shaping well-rounded professionals.







