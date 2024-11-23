Jain monk Shri 108 Jnaneshwar Muni attains samadhi at Devlapur

Belagavi: Shri 108 Jnaneshwar Muni Maharaj, who embraced Yama Sallekhana Vrata on November 13, passed away peacefully on November 20 at 5 PM at Devlapur. The revered monk attained Samadhi Marana at the age of 86, after eight days of penance.

The final rites will be performed at 11 am at the Ashtama Nandishwara Kshetra in Devlapur. Widely respected and followed, Shri Jnaneshwar Muni was the founder of the Ashtama Nandishwara Kshetra and the Jnanatirtha Vidyapeeth, which currently provide education to over 300 rural students, blending academic and value-based teachings.

He also established the Kulabhushana Minority Credit Society, aiding the economic upliftment of rural communities. His contributions extended to constructing over 100 Jain temples across Dharwad and Belagavi districts, including the Jayakeerthi Vidyapeeth, cooperative societies, and Jain temples in Garag village, Dharwad.

Born into a humble family in Garag, Shri Jnaneshwar Muni initially served as a Tahsildar, dedicating himself to public service. Post-retirement, he took Muni Diksha, devoting his life to spiritual awakening, social welfare, and dharma propagation. He led 108 Sammed Shikharji Yatras and participated in five major padayatras with his followers.

The practice of Sallekhana—voluntary, gradual fasting until death—is a deeply spiritual Jain tradition observed by ascetics nearing the end of their life. It symbolizes detachment from the material world and acceptance of death with equanimity, focusing on purifying the soul. Sallekhana is the oldest form of voluntary, gradual fasting until death. Emperor and founder of Magadha empire Chandragupta Maurya and his Guru Bhadrabahu and several other Jain followers of Bhadrabahu had taken Sallekhana on the top of Chandragiri betta in Shravanabelagola in 298 BCE.

Speaking to Hans India Swamiji of Hombuja Jain mutt Dr. Devendrakirti Bhattaraka- one of the top leaders of the Jain community told “The revered muni had contributed many things in to the society during this active life as a government official, delivering government services and benefits to people, later as a social worker and educationist established schools and finally 25 years back he had taken to the Jain Digambara lineage concentrating and directing his energies towards loka Kalyana through his knowledge of the teachings of Jainism.”