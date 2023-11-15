JDS joins hand with BJP in Karnataka, and speaks in favor of KCR in Telangana?: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: “Gopalaiah and ST Somashekhar had called and said that if DK Shivakumar was announced as Chief Minister, they would come back from Mumbai. But Kumaraswamy did not mention my name," said DCM DK Shivakumar, indirectly attacking Kumaraswamy.

Speaking at the party joining the program of former JDS MLAs Gourishankar and Manjunath held at Bharat Jodo Hall, DCM Shivakumar said, Kumaraswamy, who said that 40 people from the Congress party are in touch with the BJP, on the other hand, if DK Shivakumar becomes the chief minister, he says that 19 MLAs from the JDS party will support him. Are we stupid enough to listen to them?

The government has the support of 136 MLAs of our party and Independent MLA's. I told Kumaraswamy to quit NDA first, a person should have a clear political stand. I am not going to comment further on this later.

He does not understand Kumaraswamy's dualistic stance. Joins BJP in Karnataka, and speaks in favor of KCR in Telangana. KCR's son has called Modi a liar. They took 18 MLAs of us, making a coalition with those who removed him from the seat, and having a relationship with them, Where did your ethics go? questions DCM Shivakumar.

Because JDS is a party that believes in secular ideologies, we made Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister by supporting his party which won 30 seats even though there were 80 Congress MLAs. Now they have sided with those who brought down the government. Kumaraswamy, you also worked as Chief Minister for 20 and 14 months. Were you not allowed to rule? Didn't we let the BJP rule even though they criticized it as an opposition party? But what is the use of being jealous that I did not get the power?, says DCM Shivakumar.

Congress government is giving good governance. You are not able to look at our administration. You are raving about guarantees, governance and everything. If we are told about our mistakes, we will correct them and work on them, unnecessary criticism is not acceptable, he said.

Let's highlight our governance failures, instead of doing other things including calling our legislators, what should it be called? We know everything. When the opposition has so much power, we also have more power. BJP has elected a new state president after 6 months. It is an internal matter of there party. If they criticize us constructively we accept it, this is democracy, said DCM Shivakumar.

He said, I have asked many people from the JDS party, including Manjunath and Gourishankar, how Kumaraswamy is doing. A decision that is there one minute will not be there the next, so we cannot work with them. They are joining the party because the Congress party is right for them.

Kumaraswamy said to those who left the party and joined the Congress, "You stay in the Dal, but instead of working for the BJP, work for the Congress party." How is this possible? Isn't that like cheating? I don't know much about it. Gowrishankar and Manjunath should be asked. For this reason, these two joined the Congress party after taking the opinion of the party workers, said DCM.

Our party's BL Shankar, Narendraswamy, Vinay Kulkarni, etc., have seniority in the party and also the newly joined party. No matter how many votes we get and lose, there is no question of giving up the workers and leaders who stood by our party during the difficult times, said DCM Shivakumar.

He said, Late Dhruvanarayan won by a margin of just 1 vote, lost by a margin of 1200 votes in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, losing by a margin of 1200 votes, his son won by a margin of 50,000 votes. Soumya Reddy, Dinesh Gundurao have lost and won by a narrow margin. These results show that we do not turn anyone away under any circumstances.

We have to take everyone into confidence and move forward, we are giving opportunity to everyone, old and new, and will continue to do so, said Shivakumar. He said, Kumaraswamy, how is it possible to make baseless allegations against Gowrishankar and issue a notice and again ask him to work with you again. A man has his own self-esteem doesn't he? questioned DCM Shivakumar.

He said, Chennigappa and I are from the same district, and grew up doing politics together. I went to see him when he was ill and was treated in the hospital. At this time, he expressed his regret by saying, 'Why did you have to file a case against the Chunchanagiri Swamijis?'

We worked hard to defeat DC Gaurishankar, our candidate got 6,000 votes while Gaurishankar lost by 2,000 votes. Now he also belongs to us, a powerful force has joined the party in the Tumkur side.

He added, Gaurishankar and Manjunath wanted to join the party on November 15, Vijayendra is assuming power on this very day, so both have a good time, don't you think? They may not get any position in the Congress party, but they will get the merit of carrying the tricolor flag on there shoulders. This opportunity cannot be found in any other party.