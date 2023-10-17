Journalist Sharanu Hullur's 'Nodalu Mareyadiri Marethu Nirasharagadiri' book unveiled by Actor Ramesh Aravind

Bengaluru: Another work on cinema written by film journalist Dr. Sharanu Hullur was released in Bengaluru. Famous actor Ramesh Aravind and veteran journalist Jogi released the book titled '100 Memorable Kannada Movies Nodalu Mareyadiri Marethu Nirasharagadiri.



In this work, there is an analysis of a total of one hundred movies. Why should you watch this movie? What is special about the movie? It includes background, hard work of artists, technicians, interesting aspects of cinema, rarities. 100 films have been selected from the movies released from silent cinema era till last year. Photographs that have never been seen before are used.

Talking about the work, Actor Ramesh Aravind said, 'I have known Sharanu Hullur for many years. The way they perceive movies, their analysis and interest in watching movies is what makes such a book possible. Nodalu Mareyadiri Marethu Nirasharagadiri book is about rare movies. So don't forget to read this book and don't be disappointed.





Friend and colleague Sharanu Hullur has collected a hundred favorite movies of that time and this time in this book. Excited to see my favorite movies here. I'm surprised that some of my favorite movies aren't here. I am surprised that I did not remember this movie. Sharanu Hullur is a cheerful friend who is always alive, searching for new things, and writing. This book is another proof of his love for cinema. I have returned to my youth in the memories it evoked,' wrote Jogi in the afterword.



This book is published by Sawanna Prakashan, Bengaluru, and earlier Sharanu Hulluru's 'Ambareesh' biography and 'Neene Rajkumara' Puneeth Rajkumar's biography were also published by the same publishing house. This is Sharanu's third book coming out from Sawanna Prakashan.

On the same occasion, the works of Gangavathy Pranesh, Jameel Sawanna, Rangaswamy Mookanahalli, Virupaksha Devaramane, Shweta BC, Vasanth Giliyar, Jagadish Sharma Sampa were released.