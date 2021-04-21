Jubilant arm develops oral remdesivir to treat Covid

Bengaluru: Drug maker Jubilant Pharmova's subsidiary Jubilant Pharma has said it has developed an oral formulation of remdesivir for non-invasive treatment of coronavirus.

"We have completed safety trials of the oral formulation of remdesivir by administering it to animals and human volunteers in the country," said the company in a statement here.

The Noida-based drug firm has a production plant near Mysuru.

The company has applied to regulator, the Drug Controller General of India for authorisation to conduct additional trials of the novel formulation.

"We hope to provide an affordable and easy-to-administer drug for treating Covid patients," it said.

Injectable formulation of the anti-viral drug is being used for treating Covid patients in hospitals across the country under medical supervision.

"The proposed oral treatment is expected to be for 5 days, a duration similar to the injectable dosage form," said the statement.

The oral version is set to ease capacity constraints the injectable formulation faces and ensures timely availability for treating Covid patients.

"The trials from pre-clinical and human studies indicate that the drug is able to undergo absorption when administered using the oral formulation," said the statement.

Jubilant signed a licensing agreement with the US-based drug maker Gilead Sciences in May 2020 to make and sell its Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

The Indian regulator permitted the company on July 20, 2020 to make and market the anti-viral drug for restricted emergency use to treat Covid patients."On approval, the oral formulation will be convenient to use for treating Covid patients and meet its increasing demand," said Jubilant Chairman Shyam Bhartia.