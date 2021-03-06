K R Puram school sealed as 7 students, 2 teachers test positive

Bengaluru: A new COVID-19 cluster, a government high school in B Narayanapura, KR Puram in Bengaluru, has been sealed after about seven students and a teacher tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

According to the reports, the school falls under BBMP Ward 55 Devasandra of K R Puram constituency. Since February 27 two teachers have tested positive. Following this, tests were conducted on 160 of the 188 students in the school on Thursday. Seven of them turned out to be positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Six of them were shifted to K.R.Puram General Hospital as their homes are not conducive for isolation and the school has been sealed.

According to the latest report, Bengaluru city has a total of seven clusters spread across Yelahanka, Kaval Byrasandra, Bilekahalli and Bellandur with cases ranging from 6 to 108. As per the BBMP norms, if more than five cases are reported from one location, it is termed as a cluster.

BBMP claims that they are maintaining a strict vigil in light of some COVID-19 clusters being reported from some parts of the city since the start of February. The city's first cluster was reported on February 13 at Manjushree College of Nursing in Kaval Byrasandra, where 40 students tested positive just days after the college reopened. In the second cluster at SNN Raj Lakeview, an apartment complex in Bilekahalli, a total of 108 residents tested positive. Another cluster was reported at SJR Watermark Apartment at Ambalipura, where 27 residents tested positive for COVID-19.