Karnataka bags 54 gold medals in National Para-Swimming Championship

Bengaluru: Karnataka para-swimmers came out with flying colours winning 54 gold medals in the 20th edition of the National Para-Swimming Championship held from March 20 to 22, at Zee Swim Academy here. The State's para-swimmers topped the charts in both individual and team championships.

The Karnataka Para Swimming Association hosted the national level championship under the auspices of the Paralympic Committee of India.

The national-level event saw the participation of 300 para-swimmers from across India. The championship was a huge success as it saw such massive participation despite the pandemic. While this sporting event was hosted at Zee Swim Academy, The Karnataka Para Swimming Association left no stones unturned to ensure the best of the best hospitality to the participants.

Karnataka led the championship by winning 94 medals out of which 59 were gold.

Speaking on this eventful championship, S R Sindia, Secretary of Karnataka Para Swimming Association, said, "We are happy to have received such an amount of participation even amidst the pandemic.

I would like to thank the organizers, the Government of Karnataka, and the other sponsors for making the event a huge success. I also congratulate all the winners who won this National Championship. We will now shine bright at the international competitions too."

Individual championship: Abdul Quadir Indori from Madhya Pradesh topped the Sub-Junior Boys; Shubham Narayan from Karnataka topped Junior Boys; Men's Senior was won by Pawan Sharma from Haryana; Ayushi Thakral from Haryana topped the Sub-Junior girls; Sathi Mondal from the PCI team topped the Junior Girls, and Simran Vivek Gaundarkal from Karnataka topped the Girl's Seniors.

Team Championship: Karnataka topped the charts with 362 points, followed by Maharashtra with 279 points, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and West Bengal.