Karnataka bathes in Rama Bhakti

Bengaluru: As the day opened on Monday, January 22, 2024, Ram Bhajans reverberated in the air of Karnataka and the northern Kerala districts, followed by discourses on Ramayana, especially the Ayodhya Khand, and special poojas in temples, shrines, and even in homes and Bhajan Mandalis.

Over 40,000 temples in the state of all classes experienced devotees starting from the first hour of the day-Brahmi Muhurtam and continued till mahapooja at noon. Many devotees thronging to the temples even at the Shiiva temples offered special Rudrabhishekams in the name of Rama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resurrection of Rama Rajya and long life for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, the devotees read Vishnu Sahasranam and recited verses from Ramacharita Manas and Vishnu Purana.

Bhajankars in Basavanagudi, Hanumanth Nagar, Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram in Bengaluru, Kadri, Chilimbi, Ashoknagar, pratapnagar in Mangaluru, Saraswatipuram, Lakshmipuram, Chamundipuram and Vontikoppal in Mysuru heald Akhand Bhajan events for the entire night on 21 January, till 12.55 pm on 22 January.

The Bhajana Mandali, which has a large network of over 3000 Bhajan Mandlis in Karnataka and Goa, has confirmed that the Bhajan mandalis have led the resurgence of the Bhakti movement by splitting the Mandali into five parts and have led the Bhajan sessions in over 20,000 places in Karnataka and Goa. The Goa Kannadiga Association has held bhajans and satsangs in over 100 temples in south and central Goa. In addition, in all Hanuman temples across the state also organised Hanumad bhakti poojas.

At homes across the state Rama Raksha Stotras were read out, according to a bookseller in Bengaluru the Rama Raksha Stotra booklets were in great demand and he had to order more copies from other cities like Mangaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi. Many families have taken a vow to read Rama Raksha Stotra for the rest of their lives every day.

In many homes, the families lit ‘Nanda Deepa’ at their homes in Brahmi Muhurtam and kept it burning till the Rama Prana Prathishta process completed at 12.55 pm.

The rama Dhwaja (flag) showing Rama and the temple were at high demand throughout the last one week the BMTC buses, trains, autorikshaws, two wheelers, private vehicles sported the Dhwaja. The procurer of such flags into the state from Satara, declared he was out of stock over selling over 3 million flags in Karnataka and Goa.

Closer to the noon the road of the big cities went lean on the traffic, unusually even the Metro had lean occupancy. Traders in many cities across the state closed their establishments at 11 am and hurried home to watch the Prana Prathista ceremony on the television.

In a moment of shame, the Tahsildar of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada clamped prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the IPC. But quickly understanding the gravity of the situation, the Assistant Commissioner cancelled the order. Sullia goes down in the history of India to have declared section 144 on the historic day