Karnataka: BJP against reservations, social justice, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday was of the opinion that the BJP was very much opposed to reservation policy and social justice. Speaking to media persons at his residence on Wednesday, he said, "Whenever there is a debate on reservation, RSS and its ideologues try to suppress the voice of deprived communities. The data of caste census is still not announced. BJP used caste for its political uplift." On the eve of his 73rd birthday, Siddaramaiah recalled some interesting facts about the date. "I was not aware of my exact birth date. My father and mother also didn't know my birth date.

At the time of my school admission, my birth date was registered as August 12, 1948. My followers are celebrating my birthday every year on August 12," said Siddaramaiah. Explaining his secret behind his health, he said, "Though I am a diabetic, proper care and staying away from smoking has made me healthy. After suffering cardiac problem some time back, a stent was implanted in my heart. Still I am fit and fine," said the veteran Congress leader.



He denied any rift with MLA Jameer Ahmed Khan. There were rumours that Jameer expressed pain when Siddaramaiah did not support him when ED raided his residence.

The former CM said KPCC president DK Shivakumar visited the MLA's house after the raid and they are on good terms. He accused a section of the media of creating false stories about their differences.