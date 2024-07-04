Live
- How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel
- Optiemus to invest Rs 140 cr to create fleet of 5,000 drones by 2025 end
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’
- Ex-J&K Minister rejoins Mehbooba Mufti's PDP
- Bihar CM directs authorities to take measures for bridge safety
- Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'
- Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season
- Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers
- Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office
- Bodies of all Hathras stampede victims identified, handed over to kin By Kishor Dwivedi
Just In
Karnataka CM Rejects BJP's CBI Probe Demand Amid MUDA Scam Protests
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the BJP's demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The controversy surrounds land allotments, including plots given to Siddaramaiah's wife under a disputed scheme. The BJP alleges corruption, but Siddaramaiah defended the process and refused to resign.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed the BJP's demand for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Despite the intensifying opposition protests, the CM remained resolute. The BJP has accused MUDA of fraudulent site allotments, including to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi.
The BJP claimed the allotments were in upscale Mysuru areas with higher property values, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. Under scrutiny is MUDA's 50:50 ratio scheme, which provides 50% developed land to those whose undeveloped land was acquired for residential layouts.
A BJP leader alleged Rs 4,000 crore in irregularities, citing violations in the allotment of 4,500-5,000 sites. Siddaramaiah, however, defended the allotments, stating they are on hold pending investigation. While the BJP tried to lay siege to the MUDA office, they were detained by police.
The Chief Minister retorted against the BJP's CBI probe demands, arguing the BJP did not initiate similar investigations during their tenure. Urban Development Minister B S Suresha has sanctioned an internal probe. Home Minister G Parameshwara mentioned that the government's stand against the BJP's CBI probe demands remains firm. He reiterated that all raised issues would be addressed promptly.