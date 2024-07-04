Karnataka CM Rejects BJP's CBI Probe Demand Amid MUDA Scam Protests

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed the BJP's demand for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Despite the intensifying opposition protests, the CM remained resolute. The BJP has accused MUDA of fraudulent site allotments, including to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi.

The BJP claimed the allotments were in upscale Mysuru areas with higher property values, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. Under scrutiny is MUDA's 50:50 ratio scheme, which provides 50% developed land to those whose undeveloped land was acquired for residential layouts.

A BJP leader alleged Rs 4,000 crore in irregularities, citing violations in the allotment of 4,500-5,000 sites. Siddaramaiah, however, defended the allotments, stating they are on hold pending investigation. While the BJP tried to lay siege to the MUDA office, they were detained by police.

The Chief Minister retorted against the BJP's CBI probe demands, arguing the BJP did not initiate similar investigations during their tenure. Urban Development Minister B S Suresha has sanctioned an internal probe. Home Minister G Parameshwara mentioned that the government's stand against the BJP's CBI probe demands remains firm. He reiterated that all raised issues would be addressed promptly.