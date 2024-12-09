Karnataka govt forms four-member probe panel

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday formed a four-member panel to probe the maternal deaths in Ballari hospital and elsewhere in the state.

The government said the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation Managing Director M Kanagavalli, Assistant Drug Controller Venkatesh, Microbiologist in the Bangalore Medical College Dr Aseema Banu and a senior pharmacology professor nominated by the Rajiv Gandhi University Health Sciences Vice Chancellor.

The terms of reference of the panel is to analyse the sequence of events beginning from the time of issue of the purchase order for the 196 batches of Intravenous Fluid Ringer Lactate till November 30, 2024 and to report any procedural lapses at the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation (KSMSCL).

The verification team should also inquire into the role of all officers at KSMSCL so as to fix responsibilities for the lapses, the order said.

The panel will also verify the existing procedures at KSMSCL and identify gaps in terms of the existing standard and good practices with regard to the procedure of empanelment of labs, testing of the samples, discarding of the batches or the entire supply depending on the Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) reports and report about the compliance of established or absence of standard process.

The order said the panel will also compare the good practices of states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan pertaining to drug procurement, quality testing, reporting of adverse effects with the existing practice at KSMSCL. The Vice Chancellor of the RGUHS or representative will have to give suggestions for an effective Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place for Public Health Facilities.