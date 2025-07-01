Karnataka Minister Reviews Kukke Projects

Subrahmanya (Dakshina Kannada): Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday visited the famous Kukke Subrahmanya Temple and reviewed multiple development projects intended to enhance pilgrimage infrastructure.

During his visit, Reddy offered special prayers and laid the foundation stone for the Ashlesha Bali Puja Mandir, being constructed with support from Bengaluru-based donor Jai Puneet. He also attended a meeting to finalise approvals for other major projects, including a large-scale community dining hall (Dasoha Bhavan), a compound wall around the temple, an 800-room lodging facility, and a redesign of the temple’s traditional chariot street (Ratha Beedi).

“These projects are moving ahead as planned and should be completed in two to three years,” the minister told reporters.

Reddy also addressed concerns regarding administrative disputes between the temple and the Narasimha Swamy Matha, stating that steps would be taken to resolve them. He assured that salary concerns affecting temple staff were limited to Grade C employees and their pay revision would be considered.

On the transport front, Reddy announced that over 340 drivers have been deployed to Puttur KSRTC depot and more than 200 to Mangaluru, resolving recent staffing shortages. Additionally, 800 new buses are expected to join the KSRTC fleet soon.

“With a concentration of temples and tourist attractions, Dakshina Kannada will continue to receive priority in transport and pilgrimage infrastructure,” he added.

Former minister B. Ramanath Rai, MLA Bhagirathi Murulya, Muzrai Commissioner Dr K.V. Venkatesh, and temple committee officials were present at the review meeting