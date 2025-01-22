Karnataka's Absence At WEF 2025 Raises Concerns Amidst Opposition Criticism

As major Indian states actively seek global investments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, Karnataka's notable absence has sparked criticism from the Opposition. While states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are making significant efforts to attract investments, Karnataka's lack of participation has raised questions about the state government's priorities.

This year's absence contrasts sharply with last year's event, where Karnataka secured deals worth ₹22,000 crore. Critics, including BJP leaders such as state president B.Y. Vijayendra, have accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet, including Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, of being distracted by internal power struggles rather than focusing on the state's economic growth.

Vijayendra voiced concerns on social media, stating that Congress's focus on political maneuvering overshadows essential economic and governance issues. R. Ashok, the Leader of Opposition, echoed these sentiments, criticizing the government for not representing Karnataka on such a significant global platform.

Despite this setback at WEF, the Karnataka government is preparing for its own Global Investors Meet - Invest Karnataka 25 in Bengaluru from February 12 to 14, led by Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil. The delegation aims to engage with industrialists to promote investment opportunities and showcase the state's economic strengths.