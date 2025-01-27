Live
Just In
‘Kho-Kho WC winning team’s Chaitra made Mysuru proud’
Mysuru: The historic victory of the Indian teams at the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup has etched their achievements permanently in the annals of sports history. Mysuru district’s T. Narasipura taluk is beaming with pride as Kuruburu village’s resident Chaitra B. was a part of the World Champion Women’s Kho-Kho team. District In-Charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa expressed his delight, calling this a moment of pride for the nation.
The 76th Republic Day celebrations were held at Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Ground, organized by the district administration. Minister H.C. Mahadevappa hoisted the national flag and paid floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. During his address, the minister highlighted the achievements of the “Hrudaya Jyothi” program. “In 2024-25, 23 new dialysis machines have been operationalized, reducing the patient waiting list from 95 to zero. Under the initiative named after Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, 75,720 ECG tests have been conducted, and 692 lives have been saved,” he stated.
The Republic Day event witnessed participation from various contingents, including the Mounted Police Unit, Fire and Emergency Services, Armed Reserve Forces, Home Guards, and NCC Naval Wing. The contingents presented a ceremonial salute to the chief guest, adding grandeur to the occasion. Prominent attendees included MLC Dr. Thimmaiah, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP Vishnuvardhan, and ZP CEO Gayathri, along with other district administration officials.