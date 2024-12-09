Kidney Diseases on the Rise: Dialysis as a Lifeline Amidst Organ Shortage- Dr Sreenidhi Chandrashekar

Bengaluru: Kidney diseases are emerging as a silent epidemic, with global prevalence and mortality rates climbing at an alarming rate. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, the all-age prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) increased by 29.3% between 1990 and 2017, while deaths linked to the condition rose by 49.3%. In India, kidney failure now accounts for a 38% rise in disease-related mortality, underscoring the growing health challenge.

Speaking to Hans India Dr. Sreenidhi Chandrashekar a new generation Nephrologist from Vasavi hospital in Bengaluru said Although kidney transplantation remains the definitive treatment for kidney failure, the persistent shortage of organ donors means that dialysis has become a critical lifeline for many patients. However, misconceptions about dialysis often hinder patients from seeking timely treatment.

Contrary to popular belief, kidney disease is not confined to the elderly. People of all ages are at risk, with studies showing an 83.5% global increase in CKD prevalence over two decades. Dr. Chandrashekar emphasises that early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve outcomes, particularly in a country like India, where access to medical care can often be delayed.

Dialysis, often misunderstood, is a cornerstone treatment for managing kidney failure. It helps maintain essential bodily functions by removing waste products and excess fluid from the blood. While transplantation is the preferred long-term solution, dialysis offers patients an effective and sustainable alternative when organ donation is not immediately available.

“For many, dialysis provides a chance to regain normalcy. Patients on dialysis often report improved energy levels and the ability to resume daily activities. Though the process might seem daunting at first, it plays a pivotal role in stabilising patients' health and preventing further complications” Dr Chandrashekar told.

Concerns about the procedure's impact, such as financial burden or physical toll, are common. While the treatment does involve adjustments, many patients continue to lead productive lives with proper support and care. Moreover, advancements in medical technology have made dialysis less invasive and more comfortable, with options like peritoneal dialysis providing an alternative to traditional methods.

Dialysis is not always a permanent solution. For those with acute kidney injuries caused by infections, trauma, or drug reactions, dialysis can be a temporary measure until kidney function improves. For patients with chronic kidney disease, the duration of dialysis depends on their condition and response to treatment.(eom)