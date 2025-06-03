KMF cakes, introduced in variety of flavours, a big hit

Bengaluru: On the occasion of International Milk Day, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (KMF) has introduced new products. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) celebrates World Milk Day every year on June 1 to create awareness and awareness about the importance of milk and to promote the dairy sector. In this regard, KMF also celebrated Milk Day. At the same time, KMF Managing Director B Shivaswamy launched 18 new products in three types. Muffins, Bar Cake and Slice Cake, Sponge Vanilla Cake products have been launched.

Slice cake has different flavours like Fruit, Vanilla, Pineapple, Choco, Orange. Currently, only 30 and 50 gram slice cakes have been launched in the market. A maximum price of Rs. 10 has been fixed for a 25 gram packet of Sponge Vanilla Cake. Muffins cake, which children love, has come to the market with vanilla, chocolate, pineapple, strawberry and mawa flavours. It has been launched in the market at a price of Rs. 50 for 150 grams of muffins cake. About eight more types of cakes are ready to come to the market.

Nandini, a trusted brand of people in the country and abroad, is the prestige of Karnataka. Nandini products that come to the market without compromising on quality have become the favourite of the people. For this reason, KMF’s products are giving a tough time to private enterprises. Today, new products have been added to this.

KMF conducted a Paneer cooking competition on the occasion of International Milk Day. Murali of Oggarane Dabbi fame and his wife Suchitra were the judges for this competition. Prizes were distributed to the winners.