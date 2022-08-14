KSPCB all set to make 10,000 eco-friendly Ganesha idols

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has announced that it will make 10,000 clay and seed idols for GaneshaChaturthi in order to mark an eco-friendly holiday. For this, the KSPCB will work with the Bengaluru Ganesh Utsavorganisation.

The Guinness Book of Records is a goal, according to KSPCB Chairman Shanth A. Thimmaiah. On Friday, Thimmaiah told reporters in this city that KSPCB launched an online campaign and advocated for turmeric Ganeshas as a result of Covid. This time, on August 28 at National College Grounds, arrangements will be made to ensure that 10,000 people make the idol on their own and carry it home for the festival.

He continued by saying that clay for the eco-friendly idols will also contain plant seeds. In addition to this, the KSPCB will keep an eye on all lakes to reduce pollution when worshippers submerge idols. According to Thimmaiah, the prohibition on Ganeshas constructed of plaster of Paris would be vigorously enforced.

According to a KSPCB circular, the height of Ganesha statues will be limited to 5 feet. Speakers may be permitted between 6am and 10pm at an acceptable decibel level, however rules regulating loudspeakers and DJ sets must be observed. Mysuru royal family scion YadhuveerWadiyar has been roped as KSPCB's ambassador, and will release videos and audios with the message on environment and eco-friendly Ganeshas.

About 1,000 fine arts students will be there, according to NandishMariyanna of the Bengaluru GaneshaUtsav, to assist the general public in creating clay Ganeshas. On August 28, each participant will receive clay, water, seeds, and a wood sheet in order to create an idol. "The material might cost as much as Rs 15 lakh and the idol price is atRs 150. Part of the financing is coming from the KSPCB, and the rest will come from friends and well-wishers," Mariyanna continued.