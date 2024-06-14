Live
KSRTC bags Madhya Pradesh Leadership Award 2024 at Indore
Bengaluru: KSRTC has bagged Madhya Pradesh Leadership Award 2024 for its implementation of Unique HR Strategy.
In an award felicitation function held at Hotel WoW crest, Indore, IHCL SeleQtions, Dr. RL Bhatia., Founder, World CSR Day and World Sustainability and Dr. Aalok Pandit, COO- Fun and Joy at Work, Executive Director – CMO Asia presented the award to KSRTC. Sri J Anthony George, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) and Sri G N Lingaraju, Chief Security and Vigilance Officer, KSRTC Central Offices received the award on behalf of the Corporation.
