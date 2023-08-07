KSRTC Divisional Security Inspector murdered

Bellary : A 54-year-old KSRTC divisional security inspector was murdered by miscreants in Bellary city on Monday. The deceased officer has been identified as Husenappa.

Husenappa was on his way to participate in a driver recruitment test to be held in Bidar. He was attacked by the miscreants came in a bike while he was on his way to the bus stand on a scooter. The miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons and fled the scene. Husenappa died due to severe head injuries.

Bellary SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, KSRTC DC Devaraj, and police have visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The Gandhi Nagar police of Bellary city have registered a case of murder and are investigating. The motive behind the murder is not yet known. However, police suspect that it could be a case of personal enmity. Husenappa had been working in KSRTC for the past 20 years. "We have registered a case of murder and are investigating. We are hopeful of arresting the culprits soon," said a police officer.