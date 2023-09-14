KSRTC wins National Award For Leadership and Excellence In Electric Vehicle and Express Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership award

Bengaluru: KSRTC has won 15th Edition Express Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership award in two categories viz., Best in Class Employer and Best in class safety initiative.



On Thursday, in an award felicitation function organised by KAMIKAZE B2B MEDIA at Hotel Taj Lands End, Mumbai, Vinok Managing Director , Blue Yonder and Umesh Gaur ,Group Vice president and Anuradha Director , Blue Yonder has presented two awards viz., the Best in Class Employer and Best in class safety initiative, to B S Shivakumaraiah, Chief Personnel Manager and Prasannakumar M Balanaik, Chief Law Officer on behalf of KSRTC.





In another event, KSRTC has won 10th Edition NATIONAL AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP and EXCELLENCE IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) for its Intercity EV Power Plus Electric Bus.



The award felicitation function organised by the World Manufacturing Congress at Hotel Taj, Bangalore. Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co- Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Advantage Club, Gurugram presented the Electric Bus of the Year award to N K Basavaraju, Chief Mechanical Engineer, J Anthony George, Chief Traffic Manager (Operation) and Shivakumar, Chief Civil Engineer on behalf of KSRTC.