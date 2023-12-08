Live
KSRTC wins prestigious Arogya World Healthy Work Place-2023 Award
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won Arogya World Healthy workplace award instituted by Arogya world India trust for implementation of innovative Labour Welfare initiatives.
Arogya World (recipient of the prestigious 2022 United Nations-UN Award) is a global health non-profit organization, committed to helping people lead healthier lives by preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through health education and lifestyle change.
KSRTC winning the Arogya World India Trust healthy workplace award is a testament to the focus that KSRTC has brought towards the health and well-being of its employees.
In the award felicitation function held today by Arogya World India Trust Shrabani Banerjee, India Head, Arogya World and Dr. Susheela, Board Member, Arogya World has presented Arogya World Healthy Workplace 2023 award to KSRTC. Jagadeesh Kumar, Principal, Regional Training Institute, Hassan and Chandrashekar, Divisional Controller, Tumkur Division, received the award on behalf of KSRTC.