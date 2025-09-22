K’taka govt establishes PTFRC on the lines of KERC

Bengaluru: The Government of Karnataka has issued a notification constituting the Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee (PTFRC), modeled on the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), to ensure scientific and systematic revision of fares in State Road Transport Corporations.

Until now, bus fare revisions were either delayed or avoided due to political considerations, despite rising operational costs. The government noted that periodic fare adjustments are essential to balance fuel and staff costs, and to ensure the financial sustainability of transport corporations. While the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation last revised fares in 2014, other SRTCs made revisions in 2020. Since then, operational costs have nearly doubled. Daily diesel expenses have risen from ₹7 crore in 2014 to ₹13 crore in 2025, while daily staff costs have increased from ₹6 crore to ₹12 crore in the same period.

The government observed that infrequent and steep fare hikes every eight to ten years burden passengers, whereas small, periodic fare adjustments are more scientific and balanced. By creating an independent body like PTFRC, the government aims to depoliticise fare revisions while strengthening transport corporations.

The committee will be chaired by a retired Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka or a retired Hon’ble Judge of the Karnataka High Court. It will include two members—one a retired Principal Secretary or Secretary with legal academic qualifications, and another an industry or financial expert. The Managing Director of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will serve as Member-Secretary.

The PTFRC will study the financial conditions of State Road Transport Corporations and recommend fare revisions from time to time, as well as propose surcharges and levies to improve financial and operational efficiency.

Its recommendations will be submitted to the Government and placed before both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature. An annual report must be submitted between April 1 and December 31 each year.

With the establishment of the Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee, the Karnataka Government has taken a significant step to strengthen the financial sustainability of State Road Transport Corporations while protecting public interest.