K’taka HC asks Siddaramaiah govt to finalise reorganisation, reservation of seats in 4 weeks

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Congress government to finalise reorganisation and reservation of constituencies within four weeks to facilitate the holding of the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections in the state.
The division bench headed by the Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order while looking into the PIL submitted by the State Election Commission in connection with holding of the TP and ZP elections.
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty submitted to the court to give more time to the government for the task.
The bench replied that the elections will have to be held as per the Constitutional guidelines. Already 10 weeks of time was given and the tasks of reorganisation and reservation will have to be completed in four weeks, the bench stated.