K’taka unveils global call for collaboration in quantum technologies at Geneva Summit

Bengaluru: Karnataka has invited international collaboration in developing quantum technologies as part of its ambitious plan to build a $20-billion quantum economy by 2035 and position Bengaluru as a world leader in this transformative field.

Speaking at the Swissnex Quantum Summit 2025 at Campus Biotech in Geneva, State Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N. S. Boseraju urged global partners — including research institutions, innovators, and industries — to join hands with Karnataka in advancing the quantum ecosystem.

“Karnataka believes in collaborative innovation and open partnerships,” said Boseraju, outlining the State’s comprehensive roadmap aligned with India’s National Quantum Mission (NQM), a ₹6,000-crore initiative of the Union Government.

He noted that Bengaluru already leads India’s quantum push, with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) hosting a Quantum Research Park that supports 55 projects and 13 startups while training over 1,000 professionals annually. The State has allocated an additional ₹48 crore to expand these efforts. Boseraju also recalled the success of the Quantum India Summit 2025 held in Bengaluru earlier this year, which drew over 2,000 researchers and entrepreneurs, including Nobel laureates.

The State Government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar, has since announced ₹1,000 crore for quantum development and land for the proposed “Q-City” — a dedicated campus for research, manufacturing, and incubation. Unveiling a concept video of Q-City’s first phase, Boseraju said it will serve as a global hub integrating R&D, hardware production, and innovation labs. International delegates at the Geneva event expressed keen interest, reaffirming Karnataka’s growing stature in the global quantum landscape.