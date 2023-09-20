Let's go to jail for drinking water, we are with you: Chandru

Bengaluru: We have drought, drinking water crisis. How is it possible to release water to Tamil Nadu when the situation is like this? Let's say the order cannot be obeyed. Even if we go to jail for this, We goes for the good of the state. We are with you, AAP state president Dr.Mukhyamantri Chandru said.



Opposing the state Congress government's repressive policy of diverting Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest at Bengaluru's Predom Park. At this time, they protested innovatively by holding an empty bindi and an empty bucket. They shouted slogans against the state government.

The Cauvery water problem has been there for many decades. The reason for this problem is the lack of will power of the government. How is it possible to release water to Tamil Nadu when the state has no water?.Stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu immediately. Whatever comes next, we'll be there, He said.

As Tamil Nadu is a downstream state, of course additional water is also added. CPS water also goes there. The water they use for one crop can be used by our farmers for three crops. If Mekedatu Yojana is implemented, the problem of drinking water can be solved to a certain extent. In the Cauvery issue, three parties are acting as if they have forgotten the interests of the people. Everyone should join hands to fight Cauvery. Writers, film actors, dignitaries, Bangalore residents should also join hands in the Cauvery water struggle. Without Cauvery water, Bangalore will have drinking water problems. People should wake up now and start fighting, M.Chandru said.

Bangalore needs water. Thus, DK Shivakumar, who came to power claiming that he will implement the Mekedatu project, is sleeping today. Water is being released to Tamil Nadu because the deal has been made for the next Lok Sabha elections and the vote bank, AAP state vice president Mohan Dasari accused.

Let MPs of Mysore and Bangalore raise their voice

DK Shivakumar is minister of Water resources and Bengaluru Development. He came to power by fight for Mekedatu project. But now releasing water to Tamil Nadu himself even we don’t have water for drinking, AAP Bengaluru city president Dr. Satish Kumar said.

Tamilnadu government politicians have succeeded in releasing water to farmers. However, even the farmers, and even our state are facing shortage of drinking water. Our politicians should learn from Tamil Nadu leaders. The people of the state have been used as pawns for the corrupt politics of the Congress. Bangalore will get an empty bucket and an empty pot in the coming days. That is why this fight is being waged today, He said.

Both Congress and BJP parties are also releasing water to Tamil Nadu for political reasons. The state is losing more. People like Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Sinha, Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya are also not talking about this issue, He said.

Principal Secretary Jagadish Chandra, State Women wing president Kushala Swamy, Media coordinator Jagadish V Sadam and Ashwini Nachappa, Bengaluru City Women wing president Veena Rao, Secretary Ashok Mrithyunjaya, party leaders Umesh Babu Pillegowda, Jagadish Chandra, Vishwanath, Mahalakshmi, Freed, Adnan, Gurumurthy and others were present.