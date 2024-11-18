Leveraging Data and Analytics for Product Management Excellence: Mahesh Deshpande’s Approach

Bengaluru: Utilizing data and analytics for product management has become essential for achieving excellence in an era where data is seen as the new oil. The field of product management is changing as a result of the capacity to turn massive amounts of data into actionable insights. By integrating data-driven strategies, product managers can enhance decision-making, streamline processes, and ultimately deliver superior products that meet market demands.

Pioneering this change has been product management guru Mahesh Deshpande, a well-known figure in the industry. With a strong background at the nexus of data engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Deshpande has led multiple important data product initiatives for Fortune 500 high-tech California clients. Working as a senior principal consultant for Genpact, he has shaped future innovations' paths while also setting industry standards.

Data and analytics have revolutionized product management by enabling more precise and predictive decision-making processes. Product managers can now leverage real-time data to understand customer needs, forecast market trends, and identify potential issues before they arise. This data-driven approach enhances product lifecycle management, from ideation and development to marketing and customer support. By utilizing advanced analytics, product managers can achieve a higher degree of accuracy in targeting and personalization, thereby increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The valuable work that Deshpande has done in advancing data product programs has earned him a promotion to Senior Principal Consultant at Genpact. His approach integrates agile transformations, translating strategic objectives into actionable work streams. This has resulted in increased collaboration and customer-centric solutions, showcasing the tangible benefits of data and analytics in product management.

Moreover, he has also played a crucial role in mentoring the next generation of project and program managers. He led a mentorship program at the PMI San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, supporting over 200 aspiring managers, and hosted the Mentorship Masterminds Podcast. His commitment to mentorship and knowledge sharing underscores his influence in shaping the future of product management.

Reportedly, numerous observable results have come from his work. He launched seven campaign websites in three months for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, setting a record timeline. His efforts in streamlining the mentoring program operations increased the bottom line by 60% and the program satisfaction ratio to 92%. Furthermore, he coordinated with stakeholders across seven time zones to launch pricing and order management modules at an enterprise level for Greatbatch Medicals.

Deshpande’s approach to leveraging data and analytics is a model of excellence in product management. He has led the agile transformation of programs, enabling recurring revenue metrics for a Fortune 500 client in a two-year transformational project. By developing rules for identifying new business versus renewal business, he has significantly impacted sales strategies and compensation. His work has reduced sales team queries by 30% through the development of BOTS in collaboration with product managers and AI/ML engineers.

His two-year Subscription Metrics Program, which enabled recurring revenue metrics for B2B transactions, is one of his noteworthy projects. This project was crucial for the client’s shift from hardware to software subscriptions, demonstrating how data and analytics can drive substantial business transformations.

Notably, he successfully transformed a client's commerce platform, migrating 125 capabilities to a new platform within nine months. This upgrade enhanced the organization’s ability to handle complex B2B transactions, illustrating his proficiency in managing sophisticated projects and driving operational excellence.

Data can change things, as demonstrated by Mahesh Deshpande's strategy for using analytics and data to improve product management. His contributions have not only advanced the field but have also provided a blueprint for others to follow. As he aptly put it, "The integration of AI/ML in product management is crucial for driving product management excellence." Deshpande's work exemplifies this integration, showcasing how data-driven strategies can lead to remarkable achievements in product management. The expert is redefining product management not just for the present but also for the future by consistently pushing the limits of what data and analytics can accomplish. His insights and innovations will undoubtedly continue to inspire and guide professionals in the field for years to come.