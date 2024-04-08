Live
- BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader
- Not scared even if PM converts the entire Parliament building into jail: Mamata Banerjee
- The Board of intermediate secretary, special officer Shruti Ojha helds a review meeting on drinking water
- Spotify Brings AI Personalized Playlists with Text Prompts
- BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader
- Auto, real-estate stocks lead broad-based rally in markets
- Odisha: Three dead, several injured in separate road accidents
- 6-year-old girl raped by 11-year-old boy in Agra
- 'Not joining any party or contesting elections', Sanjay Dutt puts rumours to rest
- Constituency Watch: Eyeing fifth straight win from Dharwad, Pralhad Joshi faces Lingayat seer
Just In
Lingayat seer to contest against Prahlad Joshi from Dharwad in Karnataka
Fakir Dingaleshwara Mahaswami, a Lingayat pontiff from the Shirahatti Bhavaikyata Maha Sansthan, on Monday declared his candidacy as an Independent nominee for the Dharwad Parliamentary seat in Karnataka.
Bengaluru: Fakir Dingaleshwara Mahaswami, a Lingayat pontiff from the Shirahatti Bhavaikyata Maha Sansthan, on Monday declared his candidacy as an Independent nominee for the Dharwad Parliamentary seat in Karnataka.
This announcement sets the stage for a compelling electoral battle between BJP's Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is seeking renomination from the seat for the fifth consecutive term, and the Lingayat seer.
Speaking to reporters here, Dingaleshwar Swami said he is contesting the polls because the BJP is snubbing the Lingayats in Karnataka.
"The BJP has gone against social justice in the allotment of tickets," he said.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP's treatment of the Lingayat community, he said: “This is a war declared by the religious seers against selfish politicians.”
The Lingayat seer also emphasised his goal of defeating Union Minister Joshi, underscoring the grievances allegedly faced by people under Joshi's leadership.
The seer also claimed that Joshi's wielding of power has had detrimental effects, including the removal of Yediyurappa from the CM's post.
Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has urged the Lingayat community to rally behind Joshi.
The Union Minister faces competition not only from the Lingayat pontiff, but also Vinod Asuti, the Congress candidate.