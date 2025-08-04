Mahindra & Mahindra gifts new BE.6 model to Dharmasthala temple

Dharmasthala: Ina continuing tradition of goodwill, Mahindra & Mahindra has presented its latest BE.6 model vehicle to the historic Dharmasthala temple. The vehicle was formally handed over on Sunday by Vinay Khanolkar, Head of the production division at Mahindra, to Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade.

Speaking on the occasion, Khanolkar said the offering of a newly launched vehicle to Dharmasthala symbolises the company’s longstanding association with the temple. “This is the third such presentation, and each time it has reaffirmed our commitment to spiritual and community values,” he said.Dr. Heggade welcomed the gesture, highlighting the practical role Mahindra vehicles play in rural outreach. “These vehicles are integral to our Rural Development Programme, where their performance and reliability have stood the test of time,” he said.

He also praised the company’s contributions to the nation, especially in equipping the Indian armed forces with durable transport solutions. After the ceremony, Dr. Heggade personally test-drove the new model and offered his blessings for the vehicle’s continued service.