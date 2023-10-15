‘Malenadu-Karavali Janapara Okkuta’ to address regional issues

Udupi: In a concerted effort to delve into and address the issues faced by the people in Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, DK, Hassan, and Uttara Kannada districts, a collective of individuals with shared concerns has founded the ‘Malenadu-Karavali Janapara Okkuta.’ Sudhir Kumar Maroli, the General Secretary of the Okkuta, elaborated on the objectives of this new forum.

The Okkuta has identified key focus areas, including the lack of motivation among elected representatives to establish government medical colleges, the challenge of attracting investments to the region, the establishment of universities, and the imperative need to address the concerns of farmers. Furthermore, the development of railway lines in the region is also a significant issue under consideration. Maroli underscored that while the visionary efforts of past generations in the region continue to have an impact, it is imperative for new-generation thinkers to generate fresh visionary ideas.

Maroli, associated with the Congress party and a prospective candidate for the Udupi-Chikkamagalur parliamentary constituency, clarified that the formation of this forum is independent of his political aspirations. The Okkuta is committed to welcoming activists, social workers, and members of diverse religious organisations transcending party lines and is designed to remain apolitical. Its operations will be structured at the taluk and district levels, prioritising local concerns. Maroli emphasised the necessity of giving global recognition to locally grown Geographical Indication (GI) tagged crops like Shankarapura Jasmine and Mattu Gulla (a variety of brinjal in Udupi district) through the development of proper marketing channels and transportation facilities.

The Okkuta will also advocate for the rights of labourers employed in coffee and tea processing companies in Madikeri, Chikkamagalur, and Hassan. Additionally, Maroli expressed the need for a university named after Brahmashree Narayana Guru. The forum has an extensive agenda that includes addressing the issues of forest dwellers, combating illegal eviction drives, modernising fishing practises, and revitalising paddy cultivation.

A consultative meeting is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on October 31 to further the Okkuta’s objectives and initiatives.