Mangaluru Water Metro gets green signal

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Mangaluru Water Metro project, a 30-km eco-friendly transport system along the Gurupura and Nethravathi rivers, received approval from the Karnataka Inland Waterways Authority. The project was given the green signal during a meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alongside plans for a new training center, island development surveys, and enhanced port operations in the region.

The meeting, attended by Karnataka Minister for Ports and Inland W ater Transport Mankal Vaidya, also tackled broader strategies, including cargo transport infrastructure and progress on related projects, while issuing directives to combat illegal land encroachments and ensure proper resettlement for those impacted by port expansions.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the approval to establish a Karnataka Inland Water Transport Training Centre in Mangaluru. This is aimed at fostering port-led development and long-term capacity building under the central government’s Sagarmala Scheme.

Additionally, drone surveys will be conducted for the integrated development of islands in Uttara Kannada. A comprehensive report on this matter is due within three months, and a comparative study of port operations in states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat will try to enhance Karnataka’s maritime efficiency.

The meeting’s centerpiece was the formal go-ahead for the Mangaluru Water Metro, which is an inland transport initiative inspired by Kochi’s model. The water metro will link 17 key jetties, including Bajal, Maravoor Bridge, Kuloor Bridge, New Mangalore Port, Sultan Battery, Tannirbhavi, and Old Port, promising a sustainable commuting option for the coastal city.